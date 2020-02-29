No matter what kind of recovery he is going through, a rural Petersburg man continues to count on Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh for his therapy needs.
“How much time do you have?” Don Seier replied with a grin when asked about his history with the physical therapy program.
The 73-year-old said it dates back to 2014 after he had a complete colon removal on December 21, 2013. Don spent time in swing bed at AMH and utilized the physical therapy program to get back on his feet.
A few months ago, he underwent knee replacement surgery and started physical therapy at AMH three times a week.
“When I came in here, I was stiff and couldn’t hardly walk, but within a month, I was walking pretty darn good already,” Don said.
In the past few weeks, he has started having problems with plantar fasciitis, a foot condition involving tissue inflammation. The physical therapists are now helping him address this new problem as well.
Don said the caring staff pushes him to improve at each session.
“Every one of them has a positive attitude and knows what they are doing,” he said. “You know it’s going to bite when you’re here, but that’s what you’re here for, to get back working again. And they make it fun.”
In addition to his sessions at the hospital, Don said they also provide a home regimen for him to get even more out of his therapy.
“Overall, it’s been a very good experience,” he said. “I give them the thumbs up.”
To make an appointment, contact the AMH physical therapy department at 402-887-6284.