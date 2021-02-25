Sid Charf isn’t shy about thanking medical staff for aiding in his recovery from COVID-19, especially the swing bed care he received at Antelope Memorial Hospital.
AMH offers a swing bed program to qualifying patients. The program includes a dietician and occupational, speech and physical therapy services — right here in Neligh.
For Charf, it allowed him to continue recovery care closer to home, which was much more convient for his family, especially his wife, Sharon.
“I was treated very well up there,” Charf said. “I loved all of the nurses. They are very caring people. It was nice have people I know taking of me here in Neligh. AMH is a great facility, and we have to do everything we can to keep this facility.”
Whether it’s hip or knee surgery to extended illnesses like pneumonia or chronic medical conditions, the Antelope Memorial Hospital nursing staff is there for patients to provide support and exceptional care.
“Swing Bed care is an option for patients who have had an inpatient hospital stay and are needing extra care that can include IV antibiotics and/or therapy including physical, occupational and speech,” said Savannah Henn, RN.
At Antelope Memorial Hospital, patients and families are taken care of by familiar faces.
“Antelope Memorial Hospital provides Swing Bed care that is all encompassing. While in our care, you will have weekly plan of care meetings with a core team including nursing, social services, nutrition, pharmacy, therapy, and utilization review. We are here to care for you during your time of need. Our family cares for your family,” Henn said.
For more information on the swing bed program, contact Henn at 887-6337.