Antelope Memorial Hospital’s “Move it 2 Lose it Challenge” (formally called the Biggest and Best Losers Contest) was held for eight weeks from January 6th through February 28.
It was coordinated by Meghan Fernau, AMH Wellness Director. A total of 694.8 pounds were collectively lost by the 78contestants who competed in three categories: 10 individual men, 24 individual women and 11 teams of four.
Marlene Timm (Neligh) was the first-place winner in the Women’s Division, losing 11.6% of her total body weight.
Other winners in the Women’s Division included − second-place: Danielle Mortensen (Neligh) and third place: anonymous.
Mike Wright (Neligh) was the first-place winner in the Men’s Division, losing 11.6% of his total body weight. Other winners in the Men’s Division included − second-place: Mike Mortensen (Neligh) and third-place: Kim Blackmore (Orchard.)
Marlene Timm said, “I really enjoyed taking advantage of the Wellness Center at Antelope Memorial Hospital. It was a great facility with camaraderie to help me improve my overall health. I used the challenge to get a jumpstart on the new year to help me become more active.”
In the Team Division, the first-place winners collectively lost 9.5% of their total body weight. Its members included Crystal Kester, Paul Kester, Kristen Kester, and Tim Kester, Jr. (all of Clearwater.)
“This contest really helped to keep each of us accountable ˗ none of us wanted to let the team down,” said Tim Kester. “Participating in the contest was very motivational and helped each of us to reach our goals.”
The second-place team was made up of all AMH employees-Shantell Boggs (Neligh), Connie Farmer (Elgin), Kristen Mohr (Butte) and Teal Zimmerer (Verdigre.) The third-place team was composed of Vicki Miller, Duane Miller, Bethany Miller, and Brandon Miller (all of Elgin.)
“This was my first year leading the challenge and I was very impressed with the turnout of contestants.” said Fernau. “We had participants from all over the area ˗ it was great to get to know them. The women’s and team races were both very close and I loved seeing the friendly competition between spouses and family members. The AMH Wellness Center was frequently utilized by the top participants. It was neat to see their success after watching them put in all the hard work to get there.”
Prize donations were made by Antelope Memorial Hospital, AMH Wellness,Overland Rehab,Antelope Lanes, Jonny Dodge, Plains Cover Crop, Subway, Neligh Eye Physicians, Thriftway Market, Neligh Flower Shop, MelissaSmith – State Farm Insurance, 319 Graphics and Wanek Pharmacy.