AMH Family Practice and Antelope Memorial Hospital ask that all patients call before coming in during this time of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, according to CEO Diane Carlin.
She said a new "phone triage" has been implemented to help patients monitor their symptoms and offer supportive care.
"Our goal is to keep all who enter our facility safe and healthy," Carlin said. "This is an unprecedented event for our healthcare industry and our country; we want you to know that Antelope Memorial Hospital is working hard to support our community while fulfilling our hospital’s mission, 'Making a difference in people’s lives through excellent patient care.' We are all in this together!"
Patients may call Antelope Memorial Hospital at 402-887-4151; the Neligh clinic at 887-5440; Clearwater 485-2277; Orchard 893-5155; Elgin 843-5444 and Tilden 368-5520.
"At Antelope Memorial Hospital, our top priority is the physical and emotional health and well-being of our patients and employees,” said Liz Furstenau, AMH infection control coordinator. “Our healthcare team is closely monitoring the situation and has promptly initiated preparedness and proactive planning in the event of a COVID-19 episode at AMH. Our staff is very well-prepared to respond appropriately.”
Here is a sample of the phone screening and recommendations:
Phone Triage
- Do you have a fever, chills, cough, and shortness of breath?
- Have you or someone close to you traveled in the last 14 days?
- If yes- where have you traveled to?
- Nebraska or other state- with a known or suspected area with cases of COVID-19
- Countries: China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Have you been in close contact with anyone who has been ill?
- Have you been in close contact with anyone who has suspected COVID-19 or tested positive?
If Cough + Fever OR Cough + Shortness of Breath
- True fever, not subjective only:
Must be equal to or above 100.4
- Chronic health conditions:
Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart Disease, Chronic Lung Conditions (COPD, Asthma) Immunocompromised (organ transplant, cancer, autoimmune diseases), Assisted Living/Nursing Home Resident
Recommendations
If above positive, including chronic health conditions, have nurse talk to provider.
If no comorbidities and the above positive (cough, fever or cough, sob), suspect viral infection. Encourage hydration and rest as able. *
If known COVID-19 exposure, must self-quarantine for 2 weeks and be symptom free for 48 hours prior to returning to work or other activities.
*Discuss supportive cares with all patients.
Continue to monitor symptoms and notify if any worsening. Need to assume self-quarantine for until 48 hours symptom free and no fever with or without the use of antipyretics. Use Tylenol for pain or discomfort, do not use NSAIDs (ibuprofen, aspirin). Steroids are contraindicated at this time. Encourage good hand and cough hygiene.
More questions can be answered at CDC- COVID 19 FAQ’s Sheet.