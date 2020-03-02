Diane Carlin, CEO of Antelope Memorial Hospital, presented a $5,000 check to representatives of the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department on Friday.
Chief Matt Wilkinson and Assistant Chief Aaron Kinnan received the check. The money will go towards the construction of a new fire hall in Oakdale.
The current building is in disrepair and was not originally designed to house the size of fire trucks used today. The new station will have adequate room for trucks and rescue gear, a drive through bay to fill trucks during fire calls and house a storm shelter.
Donations from other individuals or organizations can be directed to the fire department.