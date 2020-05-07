Alyssa Moser of Clearwater was named a Nebraska State FFA officer Thursday afternoon during the organization's virtual state officer election.
Moser was one of 12 state finalists and was selected to serve as the State FFA Vice President. She is a senior at O'Neill Public High School and the daughter of Chris and Sandy Moser of rural Clearwater.
As part of the selection process, she submitted an application and went through a rigorous, multi-segmented formal interview process. After the 2020 Nebraska FFA State Convention was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to notify the officers of their selection via a Facebook Live election.