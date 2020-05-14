The City of Neligh approved the hiring of a new assist director for the Economic Development office and the Neligh Chamber of Commerce.
Brianna Brugman's hiring was approved during Tuesday's City Council meeting. She will begin her duties June 1.
Brugman is a 2015 graduate of Boone Central High School and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and human Sciences, majoring in hospitality Tourism Management with a minor in business, leadership and communications.