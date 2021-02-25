After nearly 70 years in business, Blackburn Manufacturing is still best known for its flags. After all, the Neligh-based company proudly bears the title as the World’s Greatest Flag Maker.
Blackburn Mfg. Co. was started in 1953 by E.A. “Bud” Blackburn in the basement of their small family homestead near Royal.
Bud’s uncle, Ray Blackburn, who was a surveyor, asked him if he could attach a piece of cloth or paper to a wire to use instead of the wooden lathes. Bud, a farmer by trade but a tinkerer at heart, would over the next two years invent the marking flag and machine to mass-produce them.
Bud and his two sons, Bob, 11, and Jim, 7, ran that first machine around the clock for 30 days to fill the company’s first 1 million flag order. Sixty-seven years later, BMC has produced nearly 6 billion flags and signs.
Jenny Murray said the lawn care industry has long been their best customers, and the network between clients has flooded the company with more business and new customers.
The growing business has had a substantial impact on the local economy as well.
Although a majority of Blackburn customers are nationally and internationally based, most employees live in Antelope County. The purchase of a new digital printer has only added to their success.
“The digital printer has added six new jobs in these last five years,” Murray said. “Between the production, graphics and office, it has created that many new jobs.”
Krista Schindler said she sees first hand the impact it’s had on the community and is proud to be one of the community’s largest employers. Today, their main office resides in Neligh and employs 56 people.
While their machines have been modernized, Bud’s original blueprint machine still gets the job done. Today, each of the machines — built in-house following his original blueprint — can produce on average 50,000 flags per day, making it over 100 flags produced per minute.
Blackburn Manufacturing Co. strives to follow Bud’s legacy and ingenuity by creating solutions for our customer’s needs.
It is their promise to continue manufacturing high-quality, American-made products while providing excellent customer service.
Blackburn prides itself as having the fastest lead times in the industry, with a variety of customizable options made from the best quality raw materials available.
Locally, Blackburn has become the go-to for custom cut signs. While most companies are seeking outside vendors for custom cutouts, everything from Blackburn is created in Neligh from start to finish, making it entirely locally made and locally supported.
The use of technology, such as an automated knife cutting system, digital printer and graphic arts software, has helped to make these creative signs possible.
Blackburn has sold custom-cut seed corn signs for agriculture businesses, as well as custom-printed door tags and custom waterproof irrigation or identification tags. However, it also offers more novelty-type signs for local customers, such as face kabobs, banners, yard photo cutout signs, window clings and hand fans.
Sports cutout signs have become a popular trend for local athletes and their families, as they save parents time by not having to meet to craft their own signs, according to Murray.
“I think it’s fairly inexpensive and it’s a whole lot easier for the parents, especially if they’re in large groups,” she said. “And, I think parents really like the photo aspect of it.”
Customers have noted Blackburn Mfg. Co.’s attention to detail and excellent customer service.
Molly with the City of Cunningham wrote, “No matter how many questions I had someone was always there to help me. Their answers were always easy to understand, helpful, and friendly. Very prompt with the design proof and I couldn’t believe how fast the order was completed and shipped. Blackburn customer service has won me over!”
Blackburns has an amazing team that excels in providing constituents with superior customer service. Team members customize designs on any of their high-quality products, allowing businesses to leave their mark.
For a full list of Blackburn product lines or to place an order, visit www.blackburnflag.com.