What started out as her hobby has now turned into a flourishing business.
Adorn Boutique, owned by Neligh-Oakdale sixth grade teacher Stephanie Hanzel, opened in downtown Neligh on Saturday.
“My Saturday and Sunday were absolutely wild,” she said. “We had a great turnout. A lot of people were very kind, excited and welcoming. It’s really fun to see the excitement.”
Hanzel said she was also happy to hear that some people traveled a fair distance to visit her boutique.
“I think that’s really cool,” she said. “I know a lot of people said they ate at the Mexican place before they came in. I think that’s just fun to have Neligh be kind of a destination place.”
Adorn offers a wide variety of clothing that Hanzel calls “cozy basics” and “trendy.” The store is also filled with shoes, accessories, jewelry, purses and more.
“And all of it has affordable prices,” she said. “I really pride myself on keeping things affordable for people.”
Hanzel, 25, got her start as a buyer for The Brand in downtown Norfolk, a store owned by her uncle.
“He decided he didn’t want the store anymore, so that’s when I just said, ‘Well, I think there’s a building for sale in Neligh. I think that would be so much fun,’” she said. “Then with my health, it’s also just better for me to be close by.”
Hanzel is scheduled to have heart surgery later this week, but thanks to helpful family and friends, Adorn’s hours of operation will remain the same. Located at 415 Main St., the business is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays hours will vary. This Sunday — the Fourth of July — the boutique will open at 9 a.m. and stay open “until the festivities are over,” Hanzel said.
Adorn also has employees that will keep the store hours going throughout the school year when she heads back to teach school in the fall, she said.
Although she grew up in Elgin, Hanzel and her husband Dexter now call Neligh their “second hometown.”
“Now that Neligh’s my hometown, I wanted to bring my store to everybody here just to bring a shopping experience, part-time jobs and a fun atmosphere for a small town,” she said. “It’s nice to have something close by for everybody.”
Hanzel said she likes that a new item from her store could be the one thing that brings joy into someone’s life.
“When I’m picking things out for the store, just knowing that candle I pick out or that top I pick out or purse or whatever it is — that could be just what someone needs,” she said. “It might be their pick-me-up of the week.”
Hanzel said that’s where Adorn’s store logo comes in. It features a little heart with a crown. When she was thinking of names for her boutique, she discovered that Stephanie means “crown or wreath,” and said “everything just came together from there.”
“Even with an imperfect heart, you could be crowned with a new treasure from Adorn and feel beauty and joy in your day,” Hanzel said. “It brings my heart joy knowing that items I pick out will make someone's day and make them feel beautiful. I’m placing 'the crown' of my clothes and accessories in a way to make people feel better.”