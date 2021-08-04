The Antelope County News was recognized with nine awards from the National Newspaper Association and was again named among the best small newspapers in the United States.
The ACN earned first place nationally with its social media coverage of the semi accident at Lucky Joe’s Liquor store and for Jenny Higgins’ story on the gift of life with Alissa Evans.
Second-place national honors were in social media journalism, best breaking news print story with Lucky Joe’s, feature story on Barb Roland and video on the Chinook at the Antelope County Fair. Third-place honors was earned with the photo of Sid Charf leaving Antelope Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve. The ACN also received honorable mention honors with a story on Traci Werkmeister and Tanya Gallagher’s friendship while battling cancer.
The Antelope County News received second place in general excellence category for overall small national newspaper under 3,000 circulation.