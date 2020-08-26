The Antelope County News received 14 national awards last week, including the coveted top honor among weekly newspapers in the United States.
The National Newspaper Association recognized the ACN with first place in general excellence among weekly newspapers in the nation with a circulation of 3,000 or less subscribers. These honors followed up the state awards where the ACN was recognized in June as the top weekly newspaper in Nebraska for the third straight year.
There were 1,276 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 193 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,469 entries.
While most of the national awards were categorized daily/weekly and by circulation, the ACN finished among the top national newspapers — regardless of printing frequency and size — in several categories, including best photography, use of social media and utilizing the freedom of information act.
Judges commended the ACN for its dedication to combatting government secrecy, proclaiming it one of the best in the nation.
“The Antelope County News appears to be experienced in using Freedom of Information Act rights to obtain records from local government and did so to obtain emails from commissioners to reveal more about a decision to hire a forensic auditor. This dispute played out against the backdrop of a recall movement against some commissioners,” judges said. “Even though things had heated up in Antelope County, the newspaper continued to press for full disclosure. . . .The News took names and made them public.”
In other overall awards, Pun Fun honoring the late Nate Metschke was recognized for its ingenuity to bring “a cheerful change of pace” to newspapers. The ACN photography was
was named the third-best in the nation while use of social media earned honorable mention among all sizes of newspapers.
In awards by circulation, Managing Editor Jenny Higgins earned first place with a feature story on Jenni Breuer meeting her birth mother. “Such a heartwarming story,” the judges said. “Well written and not too long. I’m glad to see a happy ending.”
Graphic designer Angelique Boyer was second with a creative ad featuring the Neligh-Oakdale “BOOster” Club at Halloween and an ad highlighting the state cross country runners. Judges said the booster club ad featured a “good tie with the theme.” On the cross country page, they added, “Really well done! The background colors behind the runners creates a bit of a 3D effect.”
Publisher Carrie Pitzer produced the top video of the year for inmate rehabilitation and also earned first place with a breaking news story on Merle DePeel escaping his house fire naked in -30 degree temps.
The judge commented, “You’ve got to love a headline like that. Great writing, great story. The characterization came across well — I felt like I was having a conversation with Mr. DePeel.”
Pitzer also won best sports photo in the nation with an image of Andrew Herley flipping his competitor onto their heads during the state wrestling tournament. “Once-in-a-lifetime photo! Wrestlers grappling, each landing on his head! GREAT!” the judge exclaimed. A story on George Strassler and his Macbeth rendition earned honorable mention honors.
As a staff, the Antelope County Fair special section earned honorable mention honors, as did its local news coverage.
“The stories were fun, especially the one about the makers of the hen house fixture turned dresser and the Chevy tailgate bench,” the judge said of the fair section. “Good photos and good writing make this a keepsake. The ads complemented the news copy.”
When it came to local news coverage, the judges were impressed with the writing, photos and videos that kept readers informed about the March 2019 flood.
“The Antelope County News’s comprehensive flood coverage was outstanding,” they stated. “In general, the coverage of a variety of local events makes it a winner.”
Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.
Judge Krista Quesenberry, The Albion (Michigan) Pleiad, said, “Judging the NNA contest for the first time this year was a real pleasure. It is a wonderful opportunity to take stock of the powerful journalism being produced by the nation’s amazing local and academic publications, and I was struck by the many similarities among conversations going on simultaneously in communities all across the country.”
Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is known as the voice of America’s community newspapers and one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.