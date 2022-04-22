An account has been set up for the family of Addison Woodard, J., of Clearwater, who was killed Wednesday in an accident near Page.
Those wanting to help the family with funeral expenses for his unexpected death can do so at Pinnacle Bank, c/o Woodard Family, 324 M Street, Neligh, NE 68756.
Funeral services for Addison Woodard, Jr. age 49, of Clearwater, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. May 9, 2022, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale, Nebraska. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Addison died Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Addison S. Woodard, Jr., son of Addison Sr. and Dorthea (Haverstick) Woodard was born February 25, 1973, in Florida. He was united in marriage to Sarah Peters on September 20, 2016, at the Neligh Park in Neligh. He lived in Michigan and Georgia before settling in Clearwater with his wife Sarah and their children. Addison was a freelance welder and loved motorcycle riding and lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Addison is survived by his wife, Sarah; and children Christopher, Brett (Bailey) and Brianna, bonus children Kadyn, Koda and Keyfer; and seven grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by one grandchild.