Wind gusts up to 75-80 mph are expected across Northeast Nebraska on Wednesday during what is being called a rare combination of snow, wind and possibly tornadoes.
According to the National Weather Service, the greatest local threat is between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. with gusts reaching 75-80 mph. Winds will steadily increase from 35 mph at 9 a.m., reaching 55 mph between noon and 3 p.m. and 55-65 mph between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. By 6 p.m. gusts are expected to be between 65-75 mph.
As for snow, less than an inch is predicted, but meteorologists said blizzard-like conditions will occur due to high winds. Plan for damage to trees, power lines and some structures. Power outages are likely. This will create dangerous fire weather conditions.
Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, and there is a chance for tornadoes. The greatest severe weather threat is between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. If storms develop, they would be very fast moving and likely be between 60-90 mph.
The winter weather potential is between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Minimal snow is expected.
Several communities have indicated that they may sound the sirens if wind gusts reach dangerous levels.