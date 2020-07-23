A rural Elgin man has died following an ATV accident on Wednesday, according to Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore.
Duane Childers, 55, was checking a field when the accident occurred about one-half mile west of the intersection 840 Road and 512 Avenue. The family searched for him when he did not answer his cell phone, the sheriff said. Moore was dispatched to the scene around 12:35 p.m.
The Elgin Volunteer Fire Department and Elgin Rescue also responded to the scene.
Funeral services are pending with Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.