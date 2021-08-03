Every dog has his day.
Several exhibitors and their furry friends got their big moment at the Antelope County Fair's dog show on Tuesday morning.
Abe Johnsen earned champion in senior showmanship and Trevin Hanson took reserve champion. Jonah Johnson was named the junior showmanship champion.
For the complete dog show results, pick up the special fair insert in an upcoming edition of the Antelope County News.
To view more photos from the dog show, click the following link: https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p436013970?customize=3