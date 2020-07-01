The 2020 Antelope County Fair schedule of 4-H events was released by the county extension office on Wednesday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the schedule is subject to change.
Sunday, July 12 - beginning at 8 a.m. - Shooting Sports (respective ranges, except BB gun and air rifle, which are held inside the fair exhibit building)
Monday, July 20 - 6:30 p.m. - Pre-fair clean up
Friday, July 24 - 9 a.m.-noon - Clothing, quilt quest, style revue and photography entry day/judging in fair exhibit building. Style revue interview times will be assigned. No interviews for other categories.
Monday, July 27 -
Horse Show -check-in 7-8 a.m., show 8:30 a.m.-end
Cat Show - check-in 9-9:30 a.m., show 10 a.m.-noon
Pocket Pet Show - check-in 11:30 a.m. (during cat show), show noon (immediately following cat show)
6:30 p.m. - Pre-fair clean up
Tuesday, July 28 -
Dog Show - check-in 8 a.m., show 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Rabbit Show - check-in 7:30-8:30 a.m., show 9 a.m.-noon (inside exhibit building)
Poultry Show - check-in 10:30-11:30 a.m. (poultry barn), show 1-6 p.m. (livestock show ring)
Favorite Foods - 4-7 p.m. (exhibit building, west side)
Wednesday, July 29 - 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - Entry day for static and Clover Kid exhibits, no interviews. Curbside dropoff, participant may select one project to take a photo with before project is entered.
Dairy Show - check-in 2-2:30 p.m., show 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 30 -
Goat Show - check-in 8-9:30 p.m., show 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sheep Show - check-in 2-3 p.m., show 4-7 p.m.
Friday, July 31 -
Bucket Calves & Beef Show - check-in 8-11 a.m., bucket calf show (including Clover Kids) 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (interviews are TBD), beef show 2:30-8 p.m.
Swine - check-in 8:30-10 p.m. (will be weighed coming off trailer)
Saturday, Aug. 1
Swine Show - 9 a.m.-noon
Sunday, Aug. 2
Awards/public fashion revue - 12:30 p.m.
Round Robin - TBD
Tuesday, Aug. 4 - 6:30 p.m. - Post fair clean up