Olivia Mortensen

The 2020 Antelope County Fair schedule of 4-H events was released by the county extension office on Wednesday. 

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the schedule is subject to change.

Sunday, July 12 - beginning at 8 a.m. - Shooting Sports (respective ranges, except BB gun and air rifle, which are held inside the fair exhibit building)

Monday, July 20 - 6:30 p.m. - Pre-fair clean up

Friday, July 24 - 9 a.m.-noon - Clothing, quilt quest, style revue and photography entry day/judging in fair exhibit building. Style revue interview times will be assigned. No interviews for other categories.

Monday, July 27 -

Horse Show -check-in 7-8 a.m., show 8:30 a.m.-end

Cat Show - check-in 9-9:30 a.m., show 10 a.m.-noon

Pocket Pet Show - check-in 11:30 a.m. (during cat show), show noon (immediately following cat show)

6:30 p.m. - Pre-fair clean up  

Tuesday, July 28 -

Dog Show - check-in 8 a.m., show 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Rabbit Show - check-in 7:30-8:30 a.m., show 9 a.m.-noon (inside exhibit building)

Poultry Show - check-in 10:30-11:30 a.m. (poultry barn), show 1-6 p.m. (livestock show ring)

Favorite Foods - 4-7 p.m. (exhibit building, west side)

Wednesday, July 29 - 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - Entry day for static and Clover Kid exhibits, no interviews. Curbside dropoff, participant may select one project to take a photo with before project is entered. 

Dairy Show - check-in 2-2:30 p.m., show 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 -

Goat Show - check-in 8-9:30 p.m., show 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sheep Show - check-in 2-3 p.m., show 4-7 p.m.

Friday, July 31 -

Bucket Calves & Beef Show - check-in 8-11 a.m., bucket calf show (including Clover Kids) 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (interviews are TBD), beef show 2:30-8 p.m.

Swine - check-in 8:30-10 p.m. (will be weighed coming off trailer)

Saturday, Aug. 1

Swine Show - 9 a.m.-noon

Sunday, Aug. 2

Awards/public fashion revue - 12:30 p.m.

Round Robin - TBD

Tuesday, Aug. 4 - 6:30 p.m. - Post fair clean up 

