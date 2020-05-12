The Merry Maids and Muscles 4-H Club will sell Memorial Day flowers in the livestock arena at the Antelope County Fairgrounds in Neligh on Wednesday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is an annual fundraiser and community service project for the 4-H group. The flowers will be available for a free will donation and proceeds will be donated back into the community. Donations have been given to the food pantry, the Young Men's Club for fireworks, flood relief to the Red Cross, the Pierson Wildlife Museum and more.
"It's been a different year for everyone, including the 4H clubs," Char Carpenter said. "For the Merry Maids and Muscles 4H Club, it has meant having to find a way to do their flower sales."
She said the past few years the club has sold the flowers at the Neligh Senior Center during their open hours, but the center is currently closed to to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the kids will sell their flowers at the fairgrounds while doing a community service project — cleaning up the park.