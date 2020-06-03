The Neligh Citywide Garage Sales are this weekend with some beginning Thursday but most Friday and Saturday.
Click each address details on each garage sale and for a map to find that location.
Neligh Garage Sales
Friday, June 5, 8-5
Saturday, June 6, 8-1
Golf clubs, Scentsy warmers, toys, Barbie house, lamps, bed frame, seasonal decorations, clothing, bedding, new IHC tractor seat, flower pots and lots more!
1 mile east Cubby’s
Friday 9-6
Saturday 8-1
Multi-family garage sale: Husker game chair, table and chairs, oak bench, desk, bookcases, glider, lamps, kitchen items, home decor, junior to adult clothing and lots more!
8 North of Neligh on Highway 14 turn 857th Rd ½ mile west - South to long lane
Or 14-20 junction South 7 mile ½ mile West Turn South to long lane
Friday 10-7
Saturday 8-7
36” high Coke cooler, 18” chainsaw like new, coffee-end tables glass top, old cash register, chair cushions, old sewing machine, large blown glass vase, red inside grill, 12 Coke glasses, TV converter box, weather radio, lots of treasures
8-3 on Saturday
Baby clothes, kids clothes and shoes, women's plus, household misc., craft supplies
Multi-family moving sale
Friday, June 5th, 4 to 8pm;
Saturday, June 6th, 9 to 2pm
No early sales. Two garages and driveways will be used to spread items out. Golf clubs (1 complete set, plus individual clubs), men’s ostrich western boots, ‘buy a box for 1 price’ opportunities, collectibles, baby stroller, books, home decor, toys, antique and vintage items, new ½ HP garbage disposal, lawn spreader, weed trimmers, dishes, 33 ⅓ records, VHS player & speakers, crockpots, punch bowls and much more.
Friday 6/5 from 10am - 6pm
Saturday 6/6 from 9am - 3pm
Sofa, end tables, kitchen table & chairs, 30’ RV Cover, New BBQ Grill, Children’s pup tents, Flower pots, luggage carrier, jewelry and many kitchen & household items just to name a few.
Friday 3:00-8:00
Saturday 8:00-12:00
Household items, junior girls, men and women clothing, wedding items,
Color Street nails sets, and a lot of miscellaneous. Marla Smith and
family.
Thursday 4pm-8pm
Friday 10am-5pm
Saturday 8am-12pm
Baby clothes, kids clothes 12m-8, women’s and men’s clothes, maternity clothes, baby items, home decor, wedding supplies, scrapbooking supplies, furniture, DVDs and much more!
Thurs.- 4pm-8pm
Friday- 8 am-8pm
Saturday- 8am-2pm
Coffee table, area rugs, elliptical, D.V.D, signature baskets, household items, jewelry, Big Sky Carver Bears, christmas decor, dog house, girl/boy clothes, women’s clothes, books, puzzles, board games, men’s jeans, men’s shirts, men’s leather coat and toys
Friday, 5th - 8-5
Saturday, 6th - 8-1
Chairs, desk, ceiling fans, dishes, pictures, decorations, bedspreads, blinds, clothes, electric brake, 5hp compressor, 18” tires, antiques and misc.
610 K St.
Friday, June 5th 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m
Saturday, June 6th 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Vintage clocks, crock, lightning rod with blue Hawkeye ball, Fossil and Coach purses, oversized clock, toddler bed, magnolia lantern, Hearth & Hand Christmas, king sized spread, 5-piece king sized spread with matching curtains, old braided rugs, Pyrex bowls, Christmas, pillows, oval mirror, vintage pillowcases, toys, old wheels.
103 H Street Neligh, NE 68756
Box Sale! Items sold by the box full! Holiday decorations, household goods, tools, craft supplies, canning jars, knick knacks, angels, clothing, and a whole lot more. Many items are brand new.
In the alley in the garage behind the house at 203 W 8th Street, Neligh. MUST take the entire box, no partial sales. CASH ONLY!!! NO REFUNDS!
Friday, June 5 - 2 PM - 7 PM
Saturday, June 6 - 9 AM - 2 PM