Errors came back to bite the Neligh Seniors on Tuesday night against Creighton/Plainview, but coach Dan Murray said that’s to be expected early in the season.
“We pitched well enough to win it, but we didn’t bat well enough to finish it,” Murray said after the 4-2 loss. “We had a few errors early that were all unearned. Otherwise we were right there.”
Neligh was down 3-2 in the sixth inning when Tanner Frahm scored to jump ahead 4-2. In the seventh, Pitching relief Aidan Kuester struck out three Creighton/Plainview batters, setting up the Neligh offense. Shane Hammock hit a double deep into left field that bounced off the front of the fence to put Neligh into scoring position. A double play ended the rally attempt.
Talon Krebs started on the mound for Neligh and had a pair of strikeouts. At the plate, Linus Borer hit a double to centerfield in the second inning.
Murray said he’s only had a couple practices with all of his teams present due to activities, so there’s still a lot of work to do. Still, he likes where he’s at overall.
“This is our third game, so we’re still trying to figure things out. We’ve moved a lot of kids,” Murray said. “By the end of the year, we’ll have it figured out. There’s a lot of talent with this group and they’re coming together, so I’m looking forward to the year.”
Neligh is slated to travel to O'Neill on June 7.