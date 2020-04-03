Parents and guardians of children in the Neligh fire district may request to have the Neligh Volunteer Fire Department drive by their home on the special day.
With social distancing in effect, a child's birthday may be hard to celebrate, and the firefighters would love to bring a smile to their faces during this difficult time.
If you have a child with a birthday in April or May, please send a text to 402-640-0853. A truck will visit the house with lights and sirens, wishing your child a Happy Birthday. Unfortunately, firefighters will not stop or give rides.