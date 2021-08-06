After judging more than 200 birds for more than five hours, the winners in the Antelope County Fair's poultry show were named on Friday.
Winning senior showmanship was Aubrea Howard and Levi Frey was reserve. In the intermediate division, Cain Mortensen was the champion showman and Elizabeth Moser was reserve. Lillian Mortensen earned champion junior showman and Lillian Moser was reserve.
For the complete poultry show results, pick up the special fair insert in an upcoming edition of the Antelope County News.
To view more photos of the poultry show, click the following link:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p820768234?customize=3