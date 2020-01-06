A traditional country sound will fill Main Street following the Saturday performance of Clearwater Rodeo.
Midland will take the stage in Clearwater on Saturday, June 27, according to the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce. “Drinkin’ Problem,” “Mr. Lonely” and “Burn Out” are just a few of Midland’s popular country hits.
Ticket information has not been released at this time.
Midland features the Texas trio of lead vocalist Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy. Their debut album “On the Rocks” was declared the “year’s best country album” in 2017 by The Washington Post, and their most recent album, “Let it Roll,” hit number one on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales with its lead single “Mr. Lonely.” In addition, Midland was named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.
