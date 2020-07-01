Our Newspapers:
Sunny skies. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 2:05 am
(back L-R) Coach Boyd Batenhorst, Conor Dempsey, Landyn Schrader, Norman Grothe, Hunter Reestman, Coach Dan Murray, (front L-R) Linus Borer, Hunter Charf, Andrew Jacobsen, Trinity Graham, Keegan McAllister, Beau Murray, (not pictured) Brock Kester
Gary and Donna Jones of Neligh will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 3rd. You can send your well wishes to them at:
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Elgin 12U (back L-R) Juliana McNally, Elizabeth Moser, Tessa Barlow, Camry Kittleson, Chloe Henn, Kyndal Busteed, (front L-R) Kaitey Schumacher, Kate Furstenau, Brooke Kinney, Kayton Zwingman.