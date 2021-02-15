The Summerland School has a new superintendent.
Lori Liggett was chosen as the next superintendent on a 6-0 vote by the school board. Liggett has more than 15 years of experience in education. She most recently served as the high school principal at Gordon-Rushville Public School.
Liggett will serve as the second superintendent in the history of the Summerland School district. She is expected to begin July 1.
Four finalists were recently selected and Interviews for the position were conducted last week, Monday through Thursday, at the Summerland Golf Course. Candidates selected for interviews were Kyle Finke, elementary principal at Battle Creek; Kevin Finkey, superintendent at Sumner-Edyville-Miller; Lori Liggett, superintendent at Gordon-Rushville; and Dr. Joel D. Applegate, superintendent at Oberlin, Kans. Seventeen candidates applied for the position; however, three withdrew due to accepting positions at other schools.
The schedule included tours of the Orchard, Ewing and Clearwater communities, along with meetings with community stakeholders, students, principals, certified staff and classified staff. Each candidate had a meal with board members before their formal interview.
Liggett will succeed Dale Martin, current Summerland superintendent, who announced his retirement in December. His contract runs through June 30.