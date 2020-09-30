Neligh-Oakdale junior Ashton Higgins has been promoted to the FBLA state executive committee.
Higgins will serve on the advocate committee as the 2020-2021 Communications Director for the Nebraska FBLA State Officer Team.
He is the son of Brad and Jenny Higgins. His advisor at Neligh-Oakdale is Lisa Hansen.
State Executive Committees are an integral part of our Nebraska FBLA Chapter. There are four main committees in total, each headed by two state officers. Each committee consists of two of FBLA members that have been selected through an application and interview process. The mission of these groups is to help fulfill this year's Program of Work, improve the organization as a whole, and bridge the gap between the local and state levels. Meetings will be held over Zoom periodically amongst committees. This will be how work is accomplished.
Working on a committee is quite possibly one of the greatest experiences a member can have. They will get to work directly with the state officers, make connections with other passionate members from across the state, and launch their amazing ideas into action.