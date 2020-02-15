Luke Henn was the lone Wolfpack member to qualify for the state wrestling tournament next week.
Henn is the second Wolfpack member to qualify under head coach Trey Rossman.
Results
106
Carter Beckman (25-7) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carter Beckman (Elgin Public/Pope John) 25-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 - Carter Beckman (Elgin Public/Pope John) 25-7 won by fall over Kendra Rebel (Brady) 4-16 (Fall 0:24)
- Quarterfinal - Ashton Dane (Plainview) 36-4 won by decision over Carter Beckman (Elgin Public/Pope John) 25-7 (Dec 12-6)
- Cons. Round 4 - Carter Beckman (Elgin Public/Pope John) 25-7 won by fall over Triston Wells (Thayer Central) 17-17 (Fall 0:48)
- Cons. Round 5 - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 43-16 won by decision over Carter Beckman (Elgin Public/Pope John) 25-7 (Dec 4-2)
113
Cale Kinney (4-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Braxton Volk (Pender) 20-8 won by fall over Cale Kinney (Elgin Public/Pope John) 4-23 (Fall 2:59)
- Cons. Round 1 - Cale Kinney (Elgin Public/Pope John) 4-23 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Cody Booth (Neligh-Oakdale) 18-21 won by fall over Cale Kinney (Elgin Public/Pope John) 4-23 (Fall 0:35)
126
Norman Grothe (13-19) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Norman Grothe (Elgin Public/Pope John) 13-19 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) 9-4 won by fall over Norman Grothe (Elgin Public/Pope John) 13-19 (Fall 0:41)
- Cons. Round 2 - Norman Grothe (Elgin Public/Pope John) 13-19 won by fall over Lane McBride (Twin Loup) 3-14 (Fall 0:45)
- Cons. Round 3 - Rafe Grebin (Summerland) 34-14 won by major decision over Norman Grothe (Elgin Public/Pope John) 13-19 (MD 10-2)
138
Luke Henn (10-3) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Luke Henn (Elgin Public/Pope John) 10-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 - Luke Henn (Elgin Public/Pope John) 10-3 won by fall over Jesus Nunez (Meridian) 9-19 (Fall 0:48)
- Quarterfinal - Luke Henn (Elgin Public/Pope John) 10-3 won by decision over Devon Tunender (Plainview) 15-9 (Dec 19-13)
- Semifinal - Nate Christensen (Plainview) 45-1 won by fall over Luke Henn (Elgin Public/Pope John) 10-3 (Fall 0:51)
- Cons. Semi - Luke Henn (Elgin Public/Pope John) 10-3 won by major decision over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 34-19 (MD 11-3)
- 3rd Place Match - Austin Rudolf (Neligh-Oakdale) 30-10 won by fall over Luke Henn (Elgin Public/Pope John) 10-3 (Fall 4:04)