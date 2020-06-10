More than four inches of rain left much of western Antelope County flooding and wreaked havoc on county roads Tuesday.
By mid-afternoon Wednesday, county road superintendent Aaron Boggs said all but two roads were back open after his crew worked to make repairs.
He said the 855 Road west of 513th Road (Orchard Road) is still closed, as is 513 south of Highway 275 (Ashcraft Road).
Boggs said most of the flood and subsequent damage was west of the Royal Road. While there are still roads with ruts due to the runoff, Bogg said the roads are open and able to be traveled.
"The damage isn't nearly as severe as with previous floods or as widespread, but it still takes time to go over all of it," he said.