Meet Talena Woodard
School: Elgin Public School
Parents Names: Heather and Adam Rokahr
Siblings Names/Ages: Shayd 15, Macy 9, Rylee 8
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
FFA, FCCLA, One Act, Speech, Cheerleading
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My favorite high school memory is when we got caught in the flood at district speech and had to spend a couple of days in Wayne. Although it was scary, it was a great opportunity to make friends and make good memories!
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Enjoy every moment of high school and go out for as many things as you can! You only go through high school once and it goes by fast.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
After I graduate I hope to find a job in the agricultural field. At this point I have no idea where I will be in 5 years.