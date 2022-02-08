Our Newspapers:
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 56F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 8, 2022 @ 8:21 am
Elgin Public-Pope John earned runner up after they took on St. Mary's in the boy's NVC championship on Saturday night.
Nicholas and Jennifer Kocian of Norfolk, are parents of a son, Clayton Dennis Kocian, born Thursday, January 13th 2022, 10:25 PM at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was 19.75 inches long, and is the couple’s first child. Grandparents are Dennis and Kar…
Name: Peyton Bromley
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Position (if applicable):
Parents: Emily and Kurt Bromley