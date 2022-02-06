Our Newspapers:
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 6, 2022 @ 9:05 pm
Elgin Public-Pope John earned runner up after they took on St. Mary's in the boy's NVC championship on Saturday night.
Daniel Connot and Sara Brown of Hoskins, are the parents of a son, Cayden Ray, born Thursday, December 16, 2021, 3:53 p.m., at Faith Regional in Norfolk. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Cayden was welcomed home by his two sisters, Caitlynn 11 and Charli 7 . Grandparen…
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Name: Logan Mueller
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Sport: Wrestling
Position:
Parents: Steve and Mo Mueller