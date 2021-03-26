Student’s Name: Gavyn Clause
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Kelly Clause
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Football, Wrestling, Track, FFA, FBLA, NHS, Band, Jazz Band
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making state in
wrestling
What is your favorite class and why?
Calculus because I am one of the only students brave enough to
take it
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
School is as hard as you make it
What are your future plans (college with major if known or
workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on attending UNL and majoring in some sort of engineering. In 5
years I hope to be graduated with a bachelors and living in my own
apartment or house.