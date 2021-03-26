Student’s Name: Gavyn Clause

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley

Parents Names: Kelly Clause

What activities did you participate in while in high school?

Football, Wrestling, Track, FFA, FBLA, NHS, Band, Jazz Band

What is your favorite memory of high school? Making state in

wrestling

What is your favorite class and why?

Calculus because I am one of the only students brave enough to

take it

What advice can you offer underclassmen?

School is as hard as you make it

What are your future plans (college with major if known or

workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

I plan on attending UNL and majoring in some sort of engineering. In 5

years I hope to be graduated with a bachelors and living in my own

apartment or house.

