Our Newspapers:
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 47F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 9, 2022 @ 11:01 am
Elgin Public-Pope John earned runner up after they took on St. Mary's in the boy's NVC championship on Saturday night.
Nicholas and Jennifer Kocian of Norfolk, are parents of a son, Clayton Dennis Kocian, born Thursday, January 13th 2022, 10:25 PM at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was 19.75 inches long, and is the couple’s first child. Grandparents are Dennis and Kar…
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Name: Carson Jones
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Aaron and Timmeree Gadeken
Position: Post