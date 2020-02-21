The Elkhorn Valley Falcons are heading into Saturday with three medals in their pockets.
Hunter Bennett started it with a semi finals win over Ashton Dane from Plainview to send him to the finals.
Zack Hartl wrestled in the heartbreak round where he picked up a win to guarantee himself a medal.
Tristan Smith fell in the heartbreak round to Neligh-Oakdale's Brock Kester to end the season for the 120 pounder.
Adam Miller landed a win in the heartbreak round to send him to the medal round for the first time in his career.
Gavyn Clause fell in his consolation round to end his season at the state tournament.
Wrestling will start at 8:30 a.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.