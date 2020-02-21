Our Newspapers:
A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: February 21, 2020 @ 11:45 pm
The Neligh-Oakdale Warriors will have a wrestler in the finals for the second straight year.
Happy 50th anniversary to Bruce and LaVonne Pitzer of Oakdale.
The lone Wolfpack member to make the trip to Omaha had his experience cut short today.
Luke Henn from EPPJ fell in his first round consolation match to end his season with a 10-7 record.