Windy with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: December 29, 2019 @ 9:13 pm
The final day of the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament has been pushed back to Monday, Dec. 30, due to the weather.
Dan McCarty, a long time resident of Neligh, is turning 90 Nov. 29th.
A list of cancellations and postponements for Sunday, Dec. 29
Cancellations
No league youth basketball games at Elkhorn Valley in Tilden
No church at the United Methodist Churches in Neligh, Oakdale and Clearwater
