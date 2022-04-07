The family of Kay Roberts would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those who made her life a little easier during her courageous battle with dementia: Ron, Jill and Simon Beacom; Roechelle Reuss and her mom; Richard and Jenny Elsberry; Melony Arehart; Laurie Kreizel; Carol Bauer; Thriftway Grocery (Rhonda Schwager, Perry Smith and associates), Mama's and Nana's (Lori Dexter and associates); Neligh Senior Center associates and volunteers; Pinnacle Bank associates; Brenda Korth Wurdinger, Neligh Clinic; and any others who assisted mom that we may have inadvertently missed or not known about. Your kindness will never be forgotten. We also greatly appreciated the many expressions of sympathy received at the time of our precious loss.