If you have an update involving Antelope County and Ewing, please submit it here.
Subway, Neligh: Carryout only
Cubby's, Neligh: No dine in, no refillable cups.
Caseys, Neligh: Not making sub sandwiches, no dine in, no refillable cups.
Dusty's, Orchard: Kitchen is open, only 10 seated customers. Carryout available.
DW's, Ewing: Delivery, carryout and curbside available.
Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. elderly shopping, closing at 8 p.m.
Imperial II: Dining limited to 13 tables
Doerr & Klein Law: Appointments only
Elgin Senior Center: Closed until April 1
All public and parochial schools are closed through March 31
Orchard: Sack lunches for students beginning Monday, March 23. Call by 10 a.m. each morning.
Summerland: Thursday, March 19, meeting only available here. Meeting ID: 267 760 681
Elkhorn Valley: On Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, the school will open its doors for students to pick up school materials and laptops and clean out lockers, info. here
AMH: Phone Triage available. Info here.
Neligh Family Dentistry: Closed except for emergencies
Arbor Care Center: No visitors, please Skype or FaceTime residents.
The Willows Assisted Living: No visitors, please Skype or FaceTime residents.
Prairie View Assisted Living: No visitors, please Skype or FaceTime residents.
Orchard: Place bills in drop box
Oakdale: Village office closed, use drop box for payments
DMV: No driving tests. Info here.
NRD, NRCS, SERVICE CENTER AGENCIES: Front door now locked. Call 887-4176 to make an appointment before visiting or conduct by business by phone. The NRCS is extension is 3 and FSA extension is 2.
Orchard: Closed
Neligh: No Programs this week, regular business hours
All Catholic Masses suspended
United Methodist Church: Closed
Concordia Lutheran Church, Clearwater has cancelled all church services and activities through March 31st.
All fish fries cancelled
Orchard Windsor Loin event postponed
Pheasants Forever banquet now Oct. 17. Membership/tickets here
Tilden VFW St. Patrick’s Day dance cancelled
Neligh-Oakdale alumni banquet postponed
Tilden's active shooter awareness class that was to be held Friday, March 20 at the Tilden library auditorium has been cancelled.