Business Closings

Subway, Neligh: Carryout only

Cubby's, Neligh: No dine in, no refillable cups.

Caseys, Neligh: Not making sub sandwiches, no dine in, no refillable cups.

Dusty's, Orchard: Kitchen is open, only 10 seated customers. Carryout available.

DW's, Ewing: Delivery, carryout and curbside available.

Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. elderly shopping, closing at 8 p.m.

Imperial II: Dining limited to 13 tables

Doerr & Klein Law: Appointments only

Elgin Senior Center: Closed until April 1

Schools

All public and parochial schools are closed through March 31

Orchard: Sack lunches for students beginning Monday, March 23. Call by 10 a.m. each morning.

Summerland: Thursday, March 19, meeting only available here.  Meeting ID: 267 760 681 

Elkhorn Valley: On Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, the school will open its doors for students to pick up school materials and laptops and clean out lockers, info. here

AMH: Phone Triage available. Info here.

Neligh Family Dentistry: Closed except for emergencies

Arbor Care Center: No visitors, please Skype or FaceTime residents.

The Willows Assisted Living: No visitors, please Skype or FaceTime residents.

Prairie View Assisted Living: No visitors, please Skype or FaceTime residents.

Orchard: Place bills in drop box

Oakdale: Village office closed, use drop box for payments

DMV: No driving tests. Info here.

NRD, NRCS, SERVICE CENTER AGENCIES: Front door now locked. Call 887-4176 to make an appointment before visiting or conduct by business by phone. The NRCS is extension is 3 and FSA extension is 2.

Orchard: Closed

Neligh: No Programs this week, regular business hours

All Catholic Masses suspended

United Methodist Church: Closed

Concordia Lutheran Church, Clearwater has cancelled all church services and activities through March 31st.

All fish fries cancelled

Orchard Windsor Loin event postponed

Pheasants Forever banquet now Oct. 17. Membership/tickets here

Tilden VFW St. Patrick’s Day dance cancelled

Neligh-Oakdale alumni banquet postponed

Tilden's active shooter awareness class that was to be held Friday, March 20 at the Tilden library auditorium has been cancelled.

