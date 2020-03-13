Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Friday that schools will stay open until 1% of the state is impacted by COVID-19. Once that goes into affect, schools will be shut down for 6-8 weeks.
School districts will still have the choice to close their district as they feel the need to.
Ricketts also added "If we have two cases in Lincoln or Omaha, we will then make the decision to shut down the schools for six to eight weeks. As for the rest of the state, what we decided is within an ESU, if they have one case that we cannot track, then we will shut down the schools there."