Bailey Boswell was sentenced to life in prison for killing Sydney Loofe due to one of the judges dissenting.
Judge Peter Battalion disagreed with the other judges on the death penalty.
Boswell, 27, appeared for sentencing in Saline County District Court on Monday with her court-appointed attorney Todd Lancaster. After hearing aggravators and mitigators in July, a three-judge panel decided her fate: Judge Vicky Johnson, Judge Darla Ideus and Judge Peter Batallion.
Boswell was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains after a Dawson County trial in October 2020. Her co-defendant Aubrey Trail, 54, was found guilty of the same charges and sentenced to death on June 9.
