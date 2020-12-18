Summerland made the trip to Humphrey last night to take on one of the top teams in the state.
In the girls game, Summerland struggled on the offensive side which was the ultimate downfall for the Lady Bobcats, falling to the Lady Flyers, 61-24.
In the boys game, the story was the same with the high powered Flyer defense. Summerland fell to Humphrey St. Francis, 54-22.
