Nine lifters from the Summerland powerlifting team traveled to Peru State
College this past Saturday, January 11th for the Peru State Powerlifting Championships. It was a very large meet (170 lifters!) with a line-up of very stiff “big school” competition from around the state along with one Iowa school. The Bobcat lifters had a tough day ahead of them competing again as one of the smallest school but were up for the challenge. We can be very proud of the way our students competed and conducted themselves in representing our school and communities.
The Summerland Co-ed team finished in 5th place. The top 5 team standings… 1st place Lexington; 2nd place Columbus Scotus; 3rd place Omaha Skutt Catholic; 4th place Woodward Academy (IA); 5th place Summerland.
Lexington High School also won the Boys team and Girls team divisions for the meet with Omaha Skutt the boys runner-up and Woodward Academy the girls runner-up. Other schools competing were: Lincoln High, Columbus Lakeview, Omaha Gross Catholic, Yutan, Lutheran High Northeast, and Johnson-Brock.
We had one individual gold medal winner… Larissa Thomson in the girl’s 123 lb class. Larissa’s total of 615 lbs lifted at a body weight of 119.5 lbs earned her the overall female lifter of the meet award based on strength index (weight lifted divided by body weight)! This is Larissa’s second meet in a row (and fourth meet overall) in which she has earned this prestigious award.
Other medal winners… Wyatt Shabram 4rd place (114 lb class), Connor Thomson 5th place (114 lb class), Jacob Behnk 5th place (220 lb class), and Riley Fisher 4th place (275 lb class). Other boys who competed were Trevor Thomson 7th place (165 lb class), Gunnar Shabram 9th place (181 lb class), and Gaven Gilsdorf 19th place (181 lb class). Savanna Ferris 10th place (148 lb class) was our other girl lifter. All nine lifters competed hard and set numerous personal bests.
The next powerlifting meet currently on the schedule will be the Midland College Powerlifting Meet on February 8th in Fremont. This is a new meet we added to our schedule. We will then NOT attend the Omaha South High School meet March 7th as previously listed on the school calendar. Other notable dates… Class D State Meet on Friday, March 27th at Harvard High School. The Orchard AAU Powerlifting Meet is set for April 4th.
