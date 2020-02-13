The sterile walls blurred as she was wheeled down the hospital hallway to a lifesaving surgery — a surgery that may save the life of a woman she has never even met.
Wearing a pale blue hospital gown and a surgical scrub cap with her long brunette hair tucked inside, she thought, ‘This is actually happening.’
Realizing the magnitude of what she was about to do, Autumn Ickler was flooded with emotions and began sobbing uncontrollably.
“The nurse said, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry. You’re doing a good thing,’” she recalled. “I looked at her and said, ‘I’m not crying sad tears, I’m crying because I’m saving someone’s life.’ I was just so overwhelmed with joy and happiness to be doing this for someone.”
The tears continued to flow until she was finally subdued by the general anesthesia. Blanketed with drowsiness, she went under.
Autumn, a 20-year-old college student from Antelope County, donated her bone marrow to a cancer patient last month after she was found to be a perfect match.
Be The Match
It all started in the fall of 2017 when she signed up for the bone marrow registry during her freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Autumn and her boyfriend Trenton Cadwallader had just eaten in the cafeteria at the UNK Nebraska Student Union when they were approached by representatives from Be The Match, a registry operated by the National Marrow Donor Program. At first, the couple was reluctant to sign up.
“My boyfriend and I were kind of hesitant at first because he’s a student-athlete, so he really couldn’t do it if he got chosen,” she said. “And I was a little nervous about it because I wasn’t educated on the bone marrow procedure or anything like that.”
Autumn and Trenton, who runs track and cross country at UNK, learned a little more about the program and decided to register.
“They told us it’s super rare to be picked, we’ll just have you on here in case, all you have to do is swab your mouth. It’s not a big deal,” she said. “So my boyfriend and I were like, ‘Okay, fine, we’ll do it.’ So we swabbed our mouth and gave it to them. And that was it — for about three years.”
Over the years, Autumn didn’t think much about it. Promotional emails from Be The Match were her only reminder of that day. Occasionally she would get an email making sure her contact information was still correct. The first week of December 2019, that all changed.
Now a junior at UNK, studying criminal justice with a minor in psychology, Autumn said she got a phone call from “a weird number.”
“I had just started my new job at Mosaic in Axtell, Neb., so I didn’t answer it because I was training for my job,” she said.
The unanswered call followed up with a text, “Hey, is this Autumn?” She replied, “Yes, who is this?”
“They said, ‘We are with Be The Match and you are a match with someone for bone marrow,’” Autumn recalled.
Although taken off guard, she took their next phone call and talked with the representative to find out more.
“I knew I wanted to do it right away,” Autumn said. “There was no hesitation at all. I knew that God had called me to this, so I wasn’t nervous. But I was very excited too.”
The next week she had blood work done. The lab sent off her sample, along with the recipient’s, to see how they would react when combined. They were still a match.
After finals week, Autumn and Trenton prepared to leave for a vacation to Spokane, Wash. with her grandpa and his companion, Danette Hughes of Neligh.
“My boyfriend and I were just boarding a plane in Kearney when I got a phone call saying, ‘Hey, you’re a match, we’re going to do this,’” she said.
Since it was just one week before Christmas, it was decided that the procedure would wait until after the holidays. Her surgery was set for Jan. 21, 2020 at the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.
During their vacation, Autumn and Danette were flown from Spokane to Omaha so she could have a complete physical. Then they returned to Washington to finish out their vacation.
She had numerous phone calls where she was given information, a chance to talk with the surgeon and several medical screenings. On Jan. 20, the day before surgery, Autumn had more blood work done as well as another medical exam at the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. She met with the surgeon, who answered all of her questions.
“They were amazing to us, especially the surgeon who took his time to listen to whatever we had to say,” Autumn said. “We stayed in a hotel and Be The Match paid for our hotel, our meals, all of our expenses.”
Surgery Day
On Jan. 21, 2020, she went to the cancer center at 5:30 a.m. and was in surgery by 7 a.m.
Autumn said the surgeon started by making small incisions into the iliac crest of her pelvis.
“So kind of that arc of your hip bone,” she said. “The incisions are in my lower back — about the length of a fingernail.”
Autumn explained that the surgeon cut all the way through to the bone and then used a small syringe to extract the marrow from the bone, little by little.
“They took somewhere from 1 liter to 1.5 liters of bone marrow from me,” she said. “I had three incisions on each side, so I had a total of six incisions from where they harvested the bone marrow.”
Autumn isn’t sure how long the procedure lasted, but it was likely a few hours.
“I’m not sure what time I got out of surgery,” she said. “I didn’t wake up until about 11:30 a.m. But once I woke up, I immediately started dry heaving, so they administered medicine in my IV and kind of put me back to sleep.”
Unexpected Complications
When Autumn woke again later, her blood pressure and hemoglobin levels were both extremely low and she fainted at one point. She was kept overnight, even though it’s typically an outpatient procedure.
“They rarely ever keep anybody for this because it’s so simple, compared to what it used to be,” Autumn said. “My body just reacted differently than everyone else.”
She was released the following morning, but she didn’t go home. Autumn stayed with her grandpa and Danette that night.
“I was puking, I was blacking out, I was dizzy, I could barely walk, I was pale — white as paper,” Autumn said. “Honestly, I just felt terrible. Which was probably nothing compared to how my recipient felt. I’m sure she felt way worse.”
Her procedure case manager told her to go to the emergency room. She went to the hospital in Plainview and ended up spending two nights there. Her blood pressure and hemoglobin levels continued to drop.
“At that point, I was so weak that my dad carried me into the E.R., I was so weak and sick from the surgery,” Autumn said. “They said you should not be reacting this way, something isn’t right.”
After someone drove to the blood bank in Yankton, So. Dak. and brought the blood back to Plainview, she had an emergency blood transfusion about midnight.
“It took a couple hours for the blood to go into my body, but as soon as I got that blood, I felt way better,” Autumn said. “I felt really good. I just had a follow up appointment a couple days after that.”
Saving A Life
Even with all the complications she experienced, she would do it all over again.
“I potentially saved her life,” Autumn said. “She’s getting to live again and someone has their family member back. I would do it again, because honestly, why not? I knew that God had picked me to do this. It wasn’t a coincidence, it wasn’t an accident. I was specifically chosen out of everyone to do this for this woman.”
She doesn’t know much about the recipient, just that she is a 54-year-old woman who lives in the United States and was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) — a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
After one year, the recipient has the option to meet her donor.
“I’m hoping I get to meet her after a year,” Autumn said. “I really hope so. She has part of me inside her.”
She was able to anonymously reach out to her recipient by writing her a letter on the day of her surgery. Autumn said she wished the woman well and wrote, “I’m always here — there’s someone cheering you on.”
“I told her, ‘I didn’t donate bone marrow just because you have cancer, I did it because I want you to have your life back,’” she said. “I basically just wanted her to know that I’m here and I’m always thinking about her.”
Donor Advocate
Autumn, the daughter of Brian and Selena Ickler who reside near Brunswick, said she knows what it’s like to watch a loved one suffer with cancer. Her maternal grandmother died from cancer.
“If you’ve never seen cancer suck the life out of someone and see someone die a little bit more every day, then go spend a day in the Buffett Cancer Center,” she said passionately. “See all of those patients and all of those patients’ families who are suffering and begging someone for help.”
Autumn asks people to imagine one of them as their own child or spouse.
“Just imagine sitting in the room and the doctor coming in and saying there are no more options,” she said. “‘You’re on the transplant list and we’re just going to hope for the best.’ They just have to wait for their life to be saved. That’s why I would do it again, because after everything they’ve been through, they deserve it.”
After her donation experience, there is no bigger advocate for Be The Match than Autumn.
“I beg people to go do it,” she said. “There are not a lot of advocates for cancer patients out there, so I want to become their advocate.”
Registering online at bethematch.org is easy, and Autumn said if you do get a phone call saying you’re a match, it doesn’t mean you are obligated to donate.
“You can always decline if you change your mind,” she said. “Sign up. There’s someone out there who is waiting for your bone marrow and there’s a family who’s praying for you to get the call.”