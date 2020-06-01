The Antelope County Fair is still moving forward — entertainment and all — for now. Ag Society Directors decided Monday night to hold off on making a decision on the fair entertainment and voted to allow 4-H activities, regardless if they later decide to cancel entertainment.
The Antelope County Fair is slated for July 28-August 2 in Neligh.
After much discussion, directors decided to wait for the July directives before making a decision. If need be, they decided they can hold a special meeting at a later date.
Director Kenny Oelsligle made a motion to allow the 4-H to utilize the ag building and fairgrounds regardless of entertainment events, including the concert, demolition derby and bull riding, with signed waivers required by participants. Director Greg Mullins seconded the motion. The motion passed 5-1 with Char Carpenter voting no and Jeff Carr not present due to the death of his father and fellow director, Don Carr.
County 4-H youth development coordinatorTessa Hain said the 4-H Council has not made a decision on how all activities will occur during the fair and is beginning to have those discussions.
“It’s all up in the air. No decisions have been made. We’re looking at what other counties are doing to respect social distancing,” Hain said.
She said “there’s no one-size-fits-all” solution. Some of the ideas, she said, include livestock showing of one species per day with the area disinfected between species. She said 4-Hers would show their animal and leave. With projects, she’s said options could include Zoom interviews rather than face-to-face interviews with the building open certain times for families but not to the public.
“But nothing has been decided,” Hain reiterated, saying the 4-H Council is only discussing options now and need to see what guidelines will be in July.
Look for more details in this week’s edition of the Antelope County News.