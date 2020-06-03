The Neligh Citywide Garage Sales are this weekend with some beginning Thursday but most Friday and Saturday.
Neligh Garage Sales
Garage Sale: 905 Q St. Neligh
MULTIPLE FAMILY SALE
Thursday 4pm-8pm
Friday 10am-5pm
Saturday 8am-12pm
Baby clothes, kids clothes 12m-8, women’s and men’s clothes, maternity clothes, baby items, home decor, wedding supplies, scrapbooking supplies, furniture, DVDs and much more!
Garage Sale: 103 S. D St. Neligh
Friday, 5th - 8-5
Saturday, 6th - 8-1
Chairs, desk, ceiling fans, dishes, pictures, decorations, bedspreads, blinds, clothes, electric brake, 5hp compressor, 18” tires, antiques and misc.
Garage Sale: 510 J St. Neligh
Friday, June 5, 8-5
Saturday, June 6, 8-1
Golf clubs, Scentsy warmers, toys, Barbie house, lamps, bed frame, seasonal decorations, clothing, bedding, new IHC tractor seat, flower pots and lots more!
Garage Sale: 1104 Q Street Neligh
Friday 6/5 from 10am - 6pm
Saturday 6/6 from 9am - 3pm
Sofa, end tables, kitchen table & chairs, 30’ RV Cover, New BBQ Grill, Children’s pup tents, Flower pots, luggage carrier, jewelry and many kitchen & household items just to name a few.
Garage Sale: 511 E 2nd St. Neligh
Friday 3:00-8:00
Saturday 8:00-12:00
Household items, junior girls, men and women clothing, wedding items,
Color Street nails sets, and a lot of miscellaneous. Marla Smith and
family.
Garage Sale: 203 W 8th Street
Box Sale! Items sold by the box full! Holiday decorations, household goods, tools, craft supplies, canning jars, knick knacks, angels, clothing, and a whole lot more. Many items are brand new.
In the alley in the garage behind the house at 203 W 8th Street, Neligh. MUST take the entire box, no partial sales. CASH ONLY!!! NO REFUNDS!
Friday, June 5 - 2 PM - 7 PM
Saturday, June 6 - 9 AM - 2 PM
Garage Sale: 310 K St. Neligh
Thurs.- 4pm-8pm
Friday- 8 am-8pm
Saturday- 8am-2pm
Coffee table, area rugs, elliptical, D.V.D, signature baskets, household items, jewelry, Big Sky Carver Bears, christmas decor, dog house, girl/boy clothes, women’s clothes, books, puzzles, board games, men’s jeans, men’s shirts, men’s leather coat and toys
Garage Sale: 400 D St. Neligh
Multi-family moving sale
Friday, June 5th, 4 to 8pm;
Saturday, June 6th, 9 to 2pm
No early sales. Two garages and driveways will be used to spread items out. Golf clubs (1 complete set, plus individual clubs), men’s ostrich western boots, ‘buy a box for 1 price’ opportunities, collectibles, baby stroller, books, home decor, toys, antique and vintage items, new ½ HP garbage disposal, lawn spreader, weed trimmers, dishes, 33 ⅓ records, VHS player & speakers, crockpots, punch bowls and much more.
Garage Sale: 52348 857th, Neligh
8 North of Neligh on Highway 14 turn 857th Rd ½ mile west - South to long lane
Or 14-20 junction South 7 mile ½ mile West Turn South to long lane
Friday 10-7
Saturday 8-7
36” high Coke cooler, 18” chainsaw like new, coffee-end tables glass top, old cash register, chair cushions, old sewing machine, large blown glass vase, red inside grill, 12 Coke glasses, TV converter box, weather radio, lots of treasures
Garage Sale: 905 T Street Neligh
8-3 on Saturday
Baby clothes, kids clothes and shoes, women's plus, household misc., craft supplies
Garage Sale: 610 K St. Neligh
Multi-Family Yard Sale
Friday, June 5th 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m
Saturday, June 6th 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Vintage clocks, crock, lightning rod with blue Hawkeye ball, Fossil and Coach purses, oversized clock, toddler bed, magnolia lantern, Hearth & Hand Christmas, king sized spread, 5-piece king sized spread with matching curtains, old braided rugs, Pyrex bowls, Christmas, pillows, oval mirror, vintage pillowcases, toys, old wheels.
Garage Sale: 84898 525th Ave. Neligh
1 mile east Cubby’s
Friday 9-6
Saturday 8-1
Multi-family garage sale: Husker game chair, table and chairs, oak bench, desk, bookcases, glider, lamps, kitchen items, home decor, junior to adult clothing and lots more!